Los Cremas celebraron su título a lo grande
GUATEMALA – Los albos rompieron una sequía de títulos a nivel nacional.
El plantel de jugadores de Comunicaciones disfrutó a lo grande de la consecución de su título 31 de Liga Nacional, luego que se impusiera a Municipal en la Gran Final y con el que volvió a coronarse luego de siete años sin hacerlo.
Los cremas festejaron después del pitazo final, cuando lo hicieron en el césped tras recibir el trofeo y así dedicárselo a los seguidores que asistieron al estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores para presenciar el juego.
Después se fueron al camerino, donde hubo música, baile y fotografías, las cuales fueron documentados por medio de fotografías y videos, incluso el tico Rafael Andrés Lezcano se mandó con un baile que se hizo viral.
El equipo se trasladó en una caravana del estadio hasta el Obelisco de la zona 10, donde fueron acompañados por sus seguidores quienes iban en carro, motocicletas y hasta caminando, para continuar los festejos.
Y por último, la celebración se cerró en una fiesta privada la cual duró hasta horas de la madrugada, para culminar así la temporada, en la que también se debe incluir el título de la Liga Concacaf.
GRANDE COMUNICACIONES DOS TITULOS EN UN SEMESTRE QUE LOGRO EN DICIEMBRE EL DE CONCACAF Y AHORA EN MAYO EL TITULO NACIONAL 31 FELICITACIONES POR ESTOS LOGROS OBTENIDOS QUE SERAN PUESTOS EN LA VITRINA CREMA POR SER EL EQUIPO MAS REGULAR DEL TORNEO GANANDO LA FASE DE CLASIFICACION Y VOLVIENDO A GANAR LOS DOS TORNEOS ACUMULADOS Y SIENDO EL MEJOR A NIVEL CENTROAMERICANO E INERNACIONAL AHORA SI SE LE PUSO LA GINDA AL PASTEL CON EL CAMPEONATO NACIONAL RECIEN OBTENIDO PARA QUE AHORA SI ESTAN COMPLETOS EN SUS LOGROS Y SON LOS MEJORES EQUIPO CREMA.
ESTE TITULO CREMA TIENE ALGO ESPECIAL PORQUE SE LE GANO AL ARCHIRIVAL DE SIEMPRE A VENCER LOS ROJOS DEL MUNICIPAL TIENE ALGO DULCE PORQUE SE LE GANO TAMBIEN A UN GRANDE Y NO ES IGUAL QUE GANARLE EL TITULO A UN DEPARTAMENTAL QUE ULTIMAMENTE HABIAN MANDADO EN GANAR LOS TITULOS NACIONALES PERO DESPUES DE PERDER LAS FINALES CONTRA SUCHITEPEQUEZ, GUASTATOYA, SANTA LUCIA Y MALACATECO AHORA POR FIN SE ACABA LA SEQUIA DE NO GANAR TITULOS AHORA SI SE GANO CONTRA LOS ROJOS DESPUES DE CINCO FINALES POR FIN SE LOGRO EL CAMPONATO CREMA No. 31 GRANDE COMUNICACIONES FELICITAIONES POR ESTE TITULO OBTENIDO No. 31 A CELEBRARLO A LO GRANDE
AHORA SE LOGRO SACAR LA ESPINITA DE ESTOS DOS EQUIPOS VERDUGOS DE LAS DOS ULTIMAS FINALES COMO LO SON LOS EQUIPOS DE SANTA LUCIA AHORA EN LA SERIE FINAL 3 A 0 EN EL GLOBAL Y EN EL TONEO DE CLAUSURA SE LE HABIA GANADO 3 A1 EN SU CASA Y A MALACATECO SE LE HABIA GANADO EN ESTE TORNEO DE CLAUSURA EN LA ZONA 5 2 A 0 Y LOS ULTIMOS TRES EMPATES QUE SE TUVIERON INCLUYENDO LOS DOS JUEGOS DE LOCALES GANANDO POR GOL DE VISITA SE SUPIERON SUPERAR A ESTOS DOS EQUIPOS Y CURIOSAMENTE LOS DOS RIVALES CREMAS PARA CLASIFICAR EN ESTE TORNEO PARA LOGRAR Y LUEGO LOS ROJOS CON UN GLOBAL DE 2 A 0 EN LOS DOS PARTIDOS Y ASI EL EQUIPO CREMA PODER LOGRAR GANAR EL TITULO No. 31 FELICITACIONES EQUIPO CREMA POR GANAR EL TITULO 31